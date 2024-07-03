Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals his favourite meal is sandwiches

Rishi Sunak has described himself as a “big sandwich person”, as he revealed the common lunchtime delicacy is his favourite meal.

At first the Prime Minister stopped short of disclosing his preferred filling for a sandwich, but later told reporters that a “club sandwich” is one of his favourites.

Mr Sunak also said he would be tucking into a pork-filled “election pie” from his local butchers on Thursday evening, and if he had to get a tattoo it would be the Southampton FC crest.

Asked about his final meal in Number 10, should he lose his role following the General Election, he told ITV’s This Morning: “Well, my favourite meal generally is sandwiches.

“You know, I’m a big sandwich person.

“But, actually, I always have on election night – we have a bit of a tradition, my local butcher, one of my local butchers called Kitson’s in Northallerton High Street, always do a special election pie.”

Mr Sunak described the pie as a “very good pork pie with a special chutney and some cheese as well, on top”, and added he has had the pie at all the elections he has stood at in the Richmond, Yorkshire constituency.

“I have to check in with them,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on the campaign trail, he said: “Club sandwich, chips and a Coke would be one of my favourite meals”.

He added that he was partial to a “ham, cheese, tomato” before adding that one of his favourites is a “club sandwich” with “grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise”.

The Prime Minister’s appearance on the programme followed a piece on the UK’s most tattooed mother, which led him to reveal his choice of tattoo would be the Southampton FC badge.

“My mind straightaway went to: well, I’d probably get the Saints crest,” he said, before adding that it’s “a great logo”.

Mr Sunak, who was born in Southampton, has long made his support for the club clear and previously described himself as a “massive Saints fan”.