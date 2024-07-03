Paloma Faith: Get out and vote even though it feels ‘like our hands are tied’

Paloma Faith has encouraged the public to “use your vote” in the upcoming General Election, despite feeling as if there are “two gradients of the same party competing for the top position”.

The British singer-songwriter urged the voting public to do a deep-dive into the policies that make up each political party and vote for the ones “we actually believe in” on Thursday July 4.

The final day of campaigning on Wednesday saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insist the Conservative Party is still in the election fight, as polls suggest the Labour Party – led by Sir Keir Starmer – is on course for a large majority.

“It’s election day tomorrow and I am hoping that you’ll all be going out to vote,” Faith said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I think it’s such an important, big election for us because a lot of us, me included, feel like our hands are tied – like there were two gradients of the same party competing for the top position and we feel like it might be a wasted vote to vote elsewhere.

“But, I disagree. I think we should go out and vote for who we actually believe in the policies of, and really look deeply into that.”

Faith encouraged the public to look at policies which prioritise the welfare of humanity, “rather than a selected few of very wealthy people”.

“By that I mean, let’s focus on environmental priorities, let’s focus on LGBTQ+, trans rights in particular, let’s focus on anti-racism,” the 42-year-old continued.

“Let’s focus on people’s standpoint when it comes to funding a genocide in multiple countries globally – Sudan, Congo, Gaza – and let’s just think about what would be best for the people here in Britain.

“Homelessness, the NHS, education, hunger, poverty.”

Faith concluded her statement saying: “Make sure you use your vote, because it’s all we’ve got.”

It comes after the singer-songwriter performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, a set she later described as “joyous, daunting, high-pressured, life-affirming and euphoric” on Instagram.