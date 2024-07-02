Express & Star
In Pictures: Factories, farms and football feature on campaign trail

Rishi Sunak toured workplaces in the South East while Sir Keir Starmer dropped in on a Nottinghamshire football club and Sir Ed Davey went surfing.

Published
Rishi Sunak and Victoria Prentis sit in a tractor

Rishi Sunak’s day got off to an early start as he chatted with shift workers at a warehouse in Bedfordshire at 4am – but he tried to keep the press pack happy with some fast food.

Rishi Sunak talks to people in hi-vis jackets
Rishi Sunak visits an Ocado distribution warehouse in Luton (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak carries McDonald's breakfasts
The Tory leader gathers McDonald’s breakfasts for journalists and photograpers at Beaconsfield services in Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prime Minister went on to visit a supermarket, a factory and a farm during a hectic morning.

Rishi Sunak picks up bread
The Prime Minister checks out the bread in Morrisons (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak in a hi-vis packs products on an assembly line
Rishi Sunak packs products during a visit to DCS Group in Banbury (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak sits in a tractor
The PM sits in a tractor during a visit to Wykham Park Farm in Banbury (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spent time at a non-league football club.

Sir Keir Starmer surrounded by supporters at a football club
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer joins suppporters in the stands during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer peeks out of a window
The Labour leader serves drinks at the football club (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His time in the East Midlands also involved a visit to a factory in Chesterfield.

Sir Keir Starmer is surrounded by journalists
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to Global Brands in Claycross, Chesterfield (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Ed Davey fell down – and then got up again – on his visit to the Cornish coast.

Sir Ed Davey falls from a surfboar
Sir Ed Davey falls from a surfboard (Matt Keeble/PA)
Sir Ed Davey gets on his surfboard
The Lib Dem leader was a visitor to the Big Blue Surf School in Bude (Matt Keeble/PA)
