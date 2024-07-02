Enjoy your retirement, fans tell Andy Murray amid Wimbledon disappointment

Andy Murray fans told him to “enjoy” his retirement as they spoke of their disappointment at not seeing him play in the singles at Wimbledon one last time.

The two-time champion pulled out of the singles at the tennis tournament at the last minute on Tuesday after struggling to recover from back surgery.

Last month the Scottish player retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club after experiencing weakness and a lack of co-ordination in his right leg, with scans showing a spinal cyst that needed removing.

Ewan Hughes, 26, from Coventry, said he had tickets to see Murray on Centre Court, and was looking forward to seeing him play one last time.

“I was looking forward to it, I’ve watched him win Wimbledon twice,” he said.

“It would have been good to go and see him.”

He said his favourite Murray moment was his first Wimbledon win against Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

He added that he has “got to be the top” British player in modern history.

Asked if he had a message for Murray, he said: “You’ve had a wonderful career, just enjoy your retirement, mate.”

Peter Pilides said it was “a little bit unfair” that Murray had left it so late to pull out.

He had bought Centre Court tickets especially to see the Scotsman.

“Well, it’s a bit sad really,” he said.

“We had tickets for Centre Court. We all love him. He’s carried the flag for us.

“But he’s left it rather late for us to announce that he’s not going to play. It’s a little bit unfair…

“But we wish him well, and we’ll see him in the doubles, I suppose.

Adam Fiske, from the Isle of Wight, said it is a “shame” Murray that is not able to play.

“It’s a shame that he couldn’t finish his last game in singles on Centre Court,” he said.

“Hopefully he can get through (in doubles) and play his last game on Centre Court.”

Asked if he had a message for Murray, he said: “Thank you.

“Even though he’s Scottish, it’s still fun watching him.”

Roxanne Hargreaves, from south-east London, said she was “sad” to hear Murray was not playing.

“I feel a bit sad, to be honest,” the 37-year-old said.

“If he is heading towards retirement then, if I was him, I’d want one last chance on court at Wimbledon, on your home turf.”

She said her favourite Murray moment was in 2017, when he corrected a reporter who said Sam Querrey was the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009.

Murray pointed out that Querrey was only the first male player to have done so, not the first US player.

Ms Hargreaves said that made her into a Murray fan, for pointing out some “massive sexism”.

Holly Underwood, 37, from Crystal Palace, south-east London, said she thought it was “madness” that Murray had even considered playing, given his injury.

“He couldn’t feel his leg, the nerve was damaged,” she said.

“I’m sorry, you’re a tennis player for so long, but you’ve got your whole life to live, you can’t put yourself in crippling pain.”