Video shows moment police arrested man accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

A security guard accused of a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby said the star was “a fantasy of mine” as police raided his flat, according to body-worn video footage played in court.

Gavin Plumb, 37, was shirtless when officers forced open his front door and burst into his home in Harlow, Essex, on October 4 last year.

A police officer handcuffed Plumb, who was in a bedroom in the property, within moments of them entering.

Plumb exclaimed “what are you talking about”, in the footage played to Chelmsford Crown Court, later adding: “Please explain to me what the hell is going on.”

When told he was under arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, Plumb said “who?” and was told it was Ms Willoughby.

Plumb was shirtless when officers forced open his front door (Essex Police)

The defendant asked “OK, where’s that from?” and was told by an officer “that will be explained to you in custody”.

He later stated to officers, in the footage from October 4 last year: “I’m not gonna lie, she is a fantasy of mine.”

The trial was earlier told that Plumb had unwittingly engaged in an online chat with a US undercover police officer, who he thought was a man called David Nelson.

Holly Willoughby presented This Morning and Dancing On Ice (PA)

In the conversation with the undercover officer, Plumb told of his plans to “put her (Ms Willoughby) into a lake at night” when he had finished raping her.

The defendant denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

Court artist drawing of Gavin Plumb (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A video of Plumb in police custody was also played to jurors, in which the defendant was speaking but the words were inaudible.

Defence barrister Sasha Wass KC said in court: “I wanted the jury to see Mr Plumb was talking freely and to see the size he was then as opposed to now.”

The defendant earlier told jurors that his current weight was around 24-and-a-half stone.

A video of Plumb in police custody was also played to jurors (Essex Police/PA)

The trial heard he weighed around 30 stone at the time he was taken into custody.

Plumb said that he was following legal advice when he later gave no comment in police interview.

The trial continues.