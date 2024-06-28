Seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign

As the election campaign enters its final stages, the main party leaders have continued to focus almost exclusively on visiting constituencies the Conservatives are defending on July 4, with few events elsewhere.

Some of the seats they have visited have enormous Tory majorities.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Redcar, North Yorkshire, while on the campaign trail (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has campaigned in nine constituencies where the Tories are defending notional majorities of more than 20,000, including his own seat of Richmond & Northallerton.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his Liberal Democrat counterpart Sir Ed Davey have visited seats where the Conservatives are defending notional majorities as high as 17,806 (Hertford & Stortford), 18,548 (Leicestershire North West) and 19,622 (Chichester).

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple in Kingsbury, London, while on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A notional majority is what the Conservatives are likely to have won in 2019, had that election taken place using the new constituency boundaries that have been introduced across the UK for the 2024 election.

Here are details of all the seats visited by the three leaders so far, from the first day of the campaign on Thursday May 23 up to and including Friday June 28, based on information compiled by the PA news agency.

– Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister has visited 46 different constituencies since the start of the campaign, with the vast majority – 39 – being seats his own party is defending.

He has held an event in four seats that are being defended by Labour (Blyth & Ashington, Derby South, Leeds South and Cambridge), along with two seats defended by the SNP (Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross and Edinburgh East & Musselburgh) and one by the DUP (Belfast East).

Of the 39 Conservative-held seats Mr Sunak has visited, 24 are being targeted by Labour and 15 by the Liberal Democrats.

Conservative-held seats visited by Rishi Sunak during the election campaign (PA Graphics)

The Labour targets visited by the Prime Minister are, in order of the Tories’ 2019 notional majority starting with the smallest: Bury North (1,282), Stroud (2,467), Vale of Glamorgan (2,566), Clwyd North (2,834), Redcar (4,878), Milton Keynes Central (4,952), Clwyd East (5,284), Cities of London & Westminster (5,976), Stoke-on-Trent North (8,077), Bishop Auckland (8,113), Crawley (8,360), Harrow East (8,987), Chelsea & Fulham (8,993), Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (9,759), Erewash (10,606), Macclesfield (10,711), Stockton West (11,749), Swindon North (13,250), Amber Valley (16,891), Cannock Chase (19,879), Grantham & Bourne (22,393), Thirsk & Malton (23,337), Northamptonshire South (23,671) and Richmond & Northallerton (24,331).

The Lib Dem targets visited by Mr Sunak are Wimbledon (Conservative notional majority over Lib Dems 839), St Ives (5,227), Didcot & Wantage (10,023), Wokingham (12,750), Devon North (14,813), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (15,044), Melksham & Devizes (17,028), Devon Central (17,300 Con majority over Labour), Horsham (17,353), Chesham & Amersham (18,216), Suffolk Coastal (18,355 Con majority over Labour), Torridge & Tavistock (22,899), Cornwall South East (20,225 Con majority over Labour), Hinckley & Bosworth (22,851) and Honiton & Sidmouth (26,229 Con majority over Labour).

The Lib Dems would take Wimbledon on a swing of 0.8 percentage points and Labour would take Bury North on a swing of 1.2 points.

By contrast, Honiton & Sidmouth would fall to the Lib Dems on a swing of 25.5 points, while Richmond & Northallerton – Mr Sunak’s own seat – would fall to Labour on a swing of 23.5 points.

– Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader has visited 46 constituencies since the start of the campaign, 33 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, nine by Labour, three by the SNP and one by the Greens.

Conservative-held seats visited by Sir Keir Starmer during the election campaign (PA Graphics)

The 33 Tory seats Sir Keir has visited are Bolton North East (where the Conservatives are defending a notional majority over Labour of 1,278), Bury North (1,282), Vale of Glamorgan (2,566), Chipping Barnet (4,209), Southampton Itchen (4,498), Redcar (4,878), Swindon South (5,650), Crewe & Nantwich (5,816), Worcester (6,758), Worthing East & Shoreham (7,474), Filton & Bradley Stoke (7,842), Uxbridge & South Ruislip (7,939), South Ribble (8,515), Stevenage (8,562), Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (9,759), Macclesfield (10,711), York Outer (10,782), Monmouthshire (10,837), Thurrock (11,962), Halesowen (12,082), Basingstoke (12,301), Bassetlaw (12,588), Nuneaton (13,144), Northampton South (13,324), Stafford (13,720), Burton & Uttoxeter (14,496), Gillingham & Rainham (15,119), Stoke-on-Trent South (15,393), Reading West & Mid Berkshire (16,758), Kettering (17,363), Hertford & Stortford (17,806) and Leicestershire North West (18,548), plus Finchley & Golders Green where the Tories have a notional majority of 6,629 over the Lib Dems.

The swings needed by Labour to win these seats from the Tories range from 1.2 percentage points in Bury North to 18.4 points in Leicestershire North West.

The three SNP seats visited by Sir Keir are Glasgow East (where the SNP is defending a notional majority of 6,276), Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West (8,933) and Bathgate & Linlithgow (8,671), while the Green seat is Brighton Pavilion (19,630).

The nine Labour defences Sir Keir has visited are Brent East, Bristol North West, Derby South, Holborn & St Pancras – the seat in which he is standing – Manchester Central, Hammersmith & Chiswick, Portsmouth South, Queen’s Park & Maida Vale and Vauxhall & Camberwell Green.

– Sir Ed Davey

The Liberal Democrat leader has visited 41 seats, 37 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, two by Labour, one by the SNP and one by the Lib Dems.

Conservative-held seats visited by Sir Ed Davey during the election campaign (PA Graphics)

The 37 Tory seats that Sir Ed has visited are Carshalton & Wallington (where the Conservatives are defending a notional majority over the Lib Dems of 629), Wimbledon (839), Cambridgeshire South (1,498), Cheltenham (1,421), Cheadle (2,336), Eastbourne (2,168), Hazel Grove (4,219), Guildford (3,117), Lewes (4,126), Westmorland & Lonsdale (5,140), Winchester (9,050), Harrogate & Knaresborough (8,787), Woking (8,683), Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (9,091), Eastleigh (8,641), Dorking & Horley (10,381), Henley & Thame (11,901), Newbury (11,460), Wokingham (12,750), St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire (12,250), Devon South (13,719), Frome & East Somerset (12,395), Chippenham (13,200), Glastonbury & Somerton (14,183), Tunbridge Wells (14,645), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (15,044), Yeovil (14,638), Bicester & Woodstock (14,205), Norfolk North (14,492), Chelmsford (15,416), Romsey & Southampton North (16,251), Runnymede & Weybridge (16,072), Witney (15,674), Torbay (17,751), Stratford-on-Avon (19,020), Chichester (19,622) and Shropshire North (where the Tories are defending a notional majority over Labour of 20,543).

The swings needed by the Lib Dems to win these seats from the Conservatives range from 0.7 percentage points in Carshalton & Wallington to 19.3 points in Chichester, while Shropshire North would fall on a swing of 25.7 points.

The SNP seat visited by Sir Ed is Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy, which is more plausibly a Labour target at this election, while the one Lib Dem seat he has visited is Bath.

The two Labour seats are Hackney South & Shoreditch, which hosted the venue at which Sir Ed launched the Lib Dem manifesto, and Sheffield Hallam, the only Labour-Lib Dem ultra-marginal in the country.