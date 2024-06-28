Aer Lingus pilots to make decision on further industrial action

Representatives of the pilots’ union will meet today to decide on whether to escalate its industrial action by pilots at Aer Lingus.

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) said that chances of an additional strike and further industrial action are high after talks in the long-running dispute over pay broke down on Thursday.

Representatives from Aer Lingus and Ialpa met for negotiations aimed at resolving the bitter dispute, however after five hours of intensive talks both sides emerged saying they had not reached an agreement.

Members of Ialpa, a branch of trade union Forsa, began an indefinite work-to-rule on Wednesday, with pilots refusing to work overtime, accept changes to set rosters or take on out-of-hours management requests.

An eight-hour strike is also planned for Saturday. The stand-off has already seen 270 flights cancelled, with the airline saying that further cancellations are to be considered.

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) president Mark Tighe says he does not believe the Labour Court can resolve the issues (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Aer Lingus has urged Ialpa to consider a joint referral back to the Labour Court in a bid to end the dispute.

Ialpa president Mark Tighe said he doesn’t believe the Labour Court can resolve their issues.

“In terms of Labour Court, they can certainly invite us back in but because we have gone through all these processes, we feel this should be resolved face-to-face with the airline. We won’t be looking for a joint referral,” Mr Tighe said.

“What we have is a clear and obvious example of corporate greed from executives, who got a 66% increase in their payments, while we sit it in a very profitable company who are refusing to even offer a cumulative inflationary increase.

“We’re not looking for an increase in pay, which we did at the beginning of this process. But through negotiations, we reasonably moved and we’ve come to inflation.

“Yesterday, we signalled clearly to the company representatives that we would actually consider below inflation.

“We don’t believe anybody should be getting less than inflation. But yesterday, in an effort to resolve this, we said we would accept less than inflation.”

Mr Tighe said that he could not discuss what was said during Thursday’s talks, but accused the company of escalating the issue through their attacks on pilots and the removal of company privileges.

“We are in a process within our executive and our union where we are considering an escalation in industrial action because the company have informed us that if we don’t agree to work practice changes, they’re simply going to do away with our work practices,” Mr Tighe told BBC Good Morning Ulster show.

They will confirm their plans later on Friday.

“The company have escalated, so I would expect there would be some sort of escalation in response,” he added.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said: “I would appeal, in the most strongest terms, to both sides of this dispute to get around the table, work out their differences because every single industrial relations dispute is resolved.

“And it is resolved through compromise.”

Aer Lingus has said it is willing to offer pay increases of 12.25% or above if “improvements in productivity and flexibility” are discussed.

Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty said on Thursday that the airline “engaged constructively” in discussions with Ialpa and Forsa.