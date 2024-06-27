One person dies linked to E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’

One person has died linked to the E. coli outbreak which experts believe has been spread via lettuce leaves.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had identified two people in England who died within 28 days of infection with shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec).

“Based on the information available from health service clinicians one of these deaths is likely linked to their Stec infection,” it said.

“Both individuals had underlying medical conditions. The deaths occurred in May.”

As of June 25, there have been a further 19 cases of Stec, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 275 in the UK.

Lettuce is suspected to be the source of the outbreak (Ben Birchall/PA)

A number of food manufacturers have recalled sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major supermarkets and retail chains over fears they are linked to the outbreak.

The Food Standards Agency has said lettuce used in the products are thought to be the likely source of the outbreak.