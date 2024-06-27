Night At The Museum and The Bodyguard actor Bill Cobbs dies age 90

Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in hit films Night At The Museum and The Bodyguard, has died aged 90, his agent confirmed.

The veteran US actor died on Tuesday evening in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by his family, his agent Chuck I Jones told the PA news agency.

Mr Jones said that it is thought he died of natural causes.

Cobbs was best known for playing Whitney Houston’s manager Bill Devaney in 1992 hit The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner, and security guard Reggie in 2006 comedy Night At The Museum opposite Ben Stiller, Robin Williams and Owen Wilson.

Other fan-favourite roles include playing coach Arthur Chaney in Air Bud, Moses the Clock Man in The Hudsucker Proxy from the Coen brothers and Dr Elton Lloyd in John Sayles’ Sunshine State.

His TV credits included appearing on The Sopranos, The West Wing, Sesame Street and Good Times.

Throughout his career, Cobbs was trusted with small but pivotal roles, featuring in 200 film and TV credits.

Among those paying tribute was US actor Wendell Pierce, who remembered his I’ll Fly Away and The Gregory Hines Show co-star as a “father figure, a griot, an iconic artist”.

“Bill Cobbs was born and raised in Cleveland,” he said in a statement on X.

“He shared so many stories about the city he loved. It’s serendipity that I’m here in Cleveland as I learn of his passing. He comes from a great legacy of the Black Theatre.

“…To honour Bill and his memory, I will dedicate myself to creating work he would be proud of.”