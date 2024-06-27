Half of local authorities not confident on September childcare rollout – report

More than half of local authorities are not confident their area will be ready for the next phase of the childcare rollout from September, according to a report.

The major concern about being able to deliver the funded childcare expansion is the local workforce, according to the research by the Coram Family and Childcare (CFC) charity.

The Chancellor announced at the Budget last year that eligible families of children as young as nine months old would be able to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week by 2025.

As part of a staggered rollout of the policy, working parents of two-year-olds have been able to access 15 hours of free childcare from April.

This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September before the full rollout exactly a year later.

Coram said local authorities’ confidence in their area being ready for the September 2024 expansion has increased since January, from 28% to 41%, but noted that this means more than half of local authorities remain less than confident.

The organisation added that confidence in readiness for the expansion by September next year is lower, at only around one in 10 (11%) local authorities.

Coram said its previous research ahead of the April rollout had been fairly accurate, showing councils surveyed “have a good understanding of their local situation and their concerns should be listened to”.

The charity said three quarters of councils said their biggest concern in being able to deliver the childcare expansion is the local workforce – at three times higher than any other concern.

This finding reflects the “significant ongoing challenges to recruit and retain staff” and highlights the need for a workforce strategy to address these problems, CFC said.

Ellen Broome, its managing director, said: “While it is encouraging that councils’ confidence in having enough places for all families who want one this September has gone up since we last asked them, this figure is still worryingly low considering we are just two months away from this second phase of the childcare expansion.

“Today’s follow-up report finds that councils’ previous responses about their preparedness for the April 2024 expansion mirrors the proportion of families who have been able to access their place.

“This shows that they have a good understanding of their local situation and their concerns should be listened to.

“Given that just 11% of councils are confident about the final phase of the expansion in September 2025, we are concerned there may be further issues not only this September, but further down the line for families in getting the childcare they need.

“And with three-quarters citing staffing as their number one barrier to delivery of the expansion, our research reiterates the urgent need for a workforce strategy that addresses the recruitment and retention crisis in the sector.

“For this policy to be a success, it is essential that all families can take up their entitlements, and the next few months will be a crucial time in making sure they can.

“No child should miss out on the early years education they need to thrive, and all parents should be able to make meaningful decisions about work and care. We want the next government to commit to the necessary reforms to make this a reality.”

The research was done between April and June as part of CFC’s 2024 Holiday Childcare Survey, which saw 130 of 153 English local authorities respond.