Fresh talks under way between Aer Lingus and pilots’ union in bid to end dispute

Fresh talks between Aer Lingus and representatives of the pilots’ union are under way in a bid to find a resolution to a bitter industrial dispute which has already seen 270 flights cancelled.

Officials from the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) and the airline arrived at a hotel on Thursday morning for talks in an attempt to bring an end to the stand-off.

An indefinite work-to-rule began on Wednesday, with pilots now refusing to work overtime, accept changes to set rosters, or take on out-of-hours management requests.

An eight-hour strike is also planned for Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ialpa said it had accepted an invitation to talks with Aer Lingus.

Talks got under way at 9.30am on Thursday.

An hour later, Ialpa president Mark Tighe emerged to say both sides had agreed to allow a smaller negotiating team to try and progress talks.

Passengers queue at the Aer Lingus desks at Dublin Airport on Wednesday (Granne Ni Aodha/PA)

Discussions between Ialpa and Aer Lingus will continue with a team of three on each side.

Mr Tighe said: “We have met with Aer Lingus management. Aer Lingus have agreed to have a smaller team of three people on each side to see if things can be progressed.

“That will continue as we speak. The negotiations will continue on a more technical basis with a smaller group and we hope that management will see a solution.

“I couldn’t comment on what is going on in there other than negotiations are continuing.”

He said the tone between the two sides has “always been pleasant”.

He added: “We’ve always been able to sit across the table and discuss things, that hasn’t changed.

“I’m always hopeful of improvements but I couldn’t speculate as to where it will go.

“There’s nothing specific in that sense today, it’s an ongoing process that has gone on for 22 months.”

Speaking on his way into the meeting earlier, Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty said the airline is “hopeful” progress can be made.

“In particular, it’s important that Ialpa are willing to discuss the things that could help resolve this dispute,” he said.

“So having meaningful discussions is essential. We’re hopeful that some progress can be made today.”

The airline and Ialpa, a branch of the Forsa trade union, have been involved in a heated exchange of words in recent days, with each accusing the other of not engaging.

The pilots are seeking a pay increase of 24%, which they say equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

Aer Lingus has said it is willing to offer pay increases of 12.25% or above if “improvements in productivity and flexibility” are discussed.

Mr Moriarty said the airline’s position “hasn’t shifted”.

He added: “There are various things that need to be discussed in order to build pilot pay beyond the 12.25% agreed with all other collectively bargain groups.

“We’re hopeful that we can have those discussions today.”

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association president Mark Tighe heads into the talks (Cate McCurry/PA)

Earlier, Mr Tighe said the solution lies with the airline.

He added: “That is still the case. What (they) are looking for is pilots to pay for their own pay increase. I don’t see how that’s a reasonable position.

“We are in negotiations. We are always in negotiations.

“We’ve been at this for 22 months and we’ve believed all along that we have had the possibility, but it remains with the management to actually put a solution into place.

“We hope that direct, face-to-face negotiations will resolve this without the need to go anywhere else.”

Mr Tighe was also critical of the airline’s decision to remove pilots’ privileges which allows them to fly cheaply.

Pilots can also get discounted seats for them and their families when booking holidays.

Mr Tighe added: “It’s just a further attack on pilots. They’ve actually stated that they’re doing this in order to provide more seats for our passengers. This is not the case.

“The privileges that they speak of are only at the last minute on the day you arrive that there’s a seat available.

“We don’t take any passenger seats.”

The travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers have been affected by the action so far, with the airline having been working to offer refunds or alternative flights to people whose trips have been axed.

Taoiseach Simon Harris welcomed the fresh talks.