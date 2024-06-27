Fans travelling to Glastonbury by train face disruption

Music fans travelling to Glastonbury Festival by train on Thursday could face disruption.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines are blocked at West Ealing in west London due to “the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway”.

That is affecting services to and from London Paddington, which is on the route serving Castle Cary, the nearest station to Glastonbury Festival.

Several trains have been cancelled, including the 8.38am departure from the capital to Castle Cary.

Passengers are being warned to expect disruption until midday.

GWR said earlier this month that it planned to provide more than 28,600 seats on trains from London Paddington to Castle Cary between Wednesday and Friday for festivalgoers.

It warned that early and mid-morning trains on Wednesday and Thursday were almost fully booked.