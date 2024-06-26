Express & Star
In Pictures: Beachgoers and Glastonbury revellers make most of hot weather

Donkeys and deckchairs were spotted at Blackpool beach in Lancashire.

People sit with their feet in the water on Blackpool beach in Lancashire

As temperatures forecast to hit scorching 31C peaks in parts of the UK this week continued, people took to the Lancashire seaside resort of Blackpool to cool off and enjoy the warm weather.

Elsewhere, the gates to Glastonbury Festival opened for the 2024 celebration of performing arts and music, with revellers deploying umbrellas and fans to mitigate the high temperatures.

People walking on Blackpool beach in Lancashire
People took advantage of the fine weather to enjoy a stroll along Blackpool beach (Peter Byrne/PA)
A young girl has a donkey ride on Blackpool beach in Lancashire
One youngster opted for a donkey ride along the Lancashire resort instead (Peter Byrne/PA)
People sat in deckchairs on Blackpool beach in Lancashire
Some others took a more sedentary approach (Peter Byrne/PA)
Revellers arrive at Castle Cary train station as they make their way off the platform and onto the buses that will shuttle them to Glastonbury Festival
Meanwhile, in Somerset, revellers made their way out of Castle Cary train station and onto buses to shuttle them to the Glastonbury Festival site (Ben Birchall/PA)
Festivalgoers during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Some Worthy Farm festivalgoers improvised with umbrellas to shield them from the sun (Yui Mok/PA)
Festivalgoers with a fan and a parasol during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Some festivalgoers arrived prepared with fans and parasols (Yui Mok/PA)
A festivalgoer uses a portable fan during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Portable fans were popular as well (Yui Mok/PA)
A festivalgoer applies suncream at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
One organised festivalgoer remembered to apply suncream (Yui Mok/PA)
A person washing their hair during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
Another kept both cool and clean washing their hair (Yui Mok/PA)
A field of poppies in flower in Great Massingham, Norfolk
Meanwhile, a field in Great Massingham, Norfolk, rewilded by its landowner played host to a sea of red poppies (Joe Giddens/PA)
