In Pictures: Beachgoers and Glastonbury revellers make most of hot weather
Donkeys and deckchairs were spotted at Blackpool beach in Lancashire.
Published
As temperatures forecast to hit scorching 31C peaks in parts of the UK this week continued, people took to the Lancashire seaside resort of Blackpool to cool off and enjoy the warm weather.
Elsewhere, the gates to Glastonbury Festival opened for the 2024 celebration of performing arts and music, with revellers deploying umbrellas and fans to mitigate the high temperatures.