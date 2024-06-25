Family pay tribute to 57-year-old who died after attack at Chichester pub

A 57-year-old man who died when he was attacked at a pub in Chichester “lived for his family”, his wife and daughters have said in tribute to him.

David Hallatt, a tiler from South Yorkshire, was pronounced deceased after attempts by police and paramedics to save his life following the incident at The Dolphin and Anchor pub in the West Sussex city on June 20.

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, has been charged with his murder.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24, and was remanded in custody until the next hearing at Lewes Crown Court.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “David Hallatt had been enjoying an evening with workmates at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, on Thursday 20 June when he was assaulted by a man not known to him.

“The incident occurred about 11pm, and despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The victim’s family said in a statement released through police: “David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.

“He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar and was an avid football and rock music fan.

“Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters).”

A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident and has been released on conditional bail.

Police say they are also attempting to locate a third man suspected of affray.