In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey plays chicken as Farage ruffles rivals’ feathers

The fun-loving campaign of the Lib Dems continued on a poultry farm, but the Reform leader’s comments on Ukraine were a talking point.

Published
Sir Ed Davey holding a chicken

Once again Sir Ed Davey staged an eye-catching stunt at a chicken farm, but the party leaders united to claim Nigel Farage’s remarks about Ukraine were foul play.

The Reform UK leader, while expressing disdain for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, had ruffled feather by claiming the West had started the conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem boss Sir Ed joined in a chorus of disapproval at Mr Farage’s view.

Head shot of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting with representatives of the night-time economy in central London (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
Rishi Sunak sitting at a table with a group of people
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail (Benjamin Cremel/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer laughing and pointing at himself
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer attends a coffee morning with members of the Windrush generation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer sitting at a table with three women
Members of the Windrush generation and Sir Keir Starmer at a school in Vauxhall, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Ed Davey hold a chicken while a flock of chickens run about his feet
Liberal Democrats’ leader Sir Ed Davey (left) during a visit to the Macs Farm in Ditchling, East Sussex (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Sir Ed Davey and three children in a field with a flock of chickens
Sir Ed has caught the eye with photo ops throughout the campaign (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer stands with his hands clasped in front of a TV camera
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) speaking to the media (Aaron Chown/PA)

SNP leader John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, attended Edinburgh Pride as he pursued votes for his party.

John Swinney wearing a Pride T-shirt and holding a banner with other marchers
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney (centre) during Edinburgh Pride (Jane Barlow/PA)
John Swinney wearing a Pride T-shirt addresses a crowd of people
John Swinney speaks to Pride marchers (Jane Barlow/PA)
John Swinney wearing a Pride T-shirt holds a banner, with two people, which says End Conversion Practices
John Swinney (centre) joins Out for Independence and Edinburgh SNP candidates (Jane Barlow/PA)
