In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey plays chicken as Farage ruffles rivals’ feathers
The fun-loving campaign of the Lib Dems continued on a poultry farm, but the Reform leader’s comments on Ukraine were a talking point.
Published
Once again Sir Ed Davey staged an eye-catching stunt at a chicken farm, but the party leaders united to claim Nigel Farage’s remarks about Ukraine were foul play.
The Reform UK leader, while expressing disdain for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, had ruffled feather by claiming the West had started the conflict in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem boss Sir Ed joined in a chorus of disapproval at Mr Farage’s view.
SNP leader John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, attended Edinburgh Pride as he pursued votes for his party.