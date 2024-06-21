England draw against Denmark pulls in higher average audience than Serbia win

England’s draw against Denmark was watched by more than 11 million people, a rise from their previous winning start to Euro 2024 against Serbia.

The BBC’s coverage of the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt brought in an average audience of 11.2 million, while Sunday’s match was watched by 10.5 million on average, the broadcaster said.

The audience peaked at 13.1 million during the match on Thursday evening which saw Harry Kane initially put Gareth Southgate’s side ahead only for Morten Hjulmand to level with a strike not long after.

The Prince of Wales with King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands after the Euro 2024 match (Adam Davy/PA)

The Prince of Wales was among those in attendance at the match ahead of his 42nd birthday on Friday.

After the match, the future king was spotted shaking hands, smiling and chatting with King Frederik X of Denmark.

England’s first match on Sunday, when they got off to a more positive start with Jude Bellingham scoring a header 13 minutes into their Group C opener, had a higher peak of 15 million.

It was a rockier start for Scotland, who were defeated 5-1 by Germany last Friday.

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring during the Euro 2024 Group C match against Serbia (Martin Rickett/PA)

However, they kept their hopes of progressing alive when they secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Wednesday.

England will have a chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday when they play Slovenia, while Scotland will play Hungary on Sunday.

Thursday also saw Slovenia draw 1-1 with Serbia while Spain defeated Italy 1-0 thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal.

Friday will see six teams in action, including Slovakia v Ukraine, Netherlands v France and Poland v Austria.