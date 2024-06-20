Express & Star
In Pictures: Hard hats on as Gove and Starmer attempt to talk housing

Cabinet minister Michael Gove and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made visits to construction sites on Thursday.

Minister for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove during a housing visit in West London

Cabinet minister Michael Gove was tasked with handling questions about fresh Tory Party turmoil over allegations of betting on the date of the General Election, instead of talking up the party’s housing policies as planned on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was forced to deny that a party official had suggested a future government could “flatten the whole green belt” to achieve its homebuilding plans.

Both the Labour and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey were visiting seats in Yorkshire on Thursday, ahead of their appearance on BBC1’s Question Time in York.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove on a housing visit in west London on Thursday
Cabinet minister Michael Gove, centre left, made a housing visit in West London on Thursday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove during a housing visit in west London
Mr Gove said the situation regarding the fresh betting allegations did not ‘look great’ for the Conservatives (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in a hard hat and hi-vis jacket during a visit to see homes being constructed in York
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the Persimmon Homes Germany Beck site in York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer talking to a resident during a visit in York
The Labour leader spoke to residents during his trip to the city (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking to people seated during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage gave a speech at Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire … (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage takes part in clay pigeon shooting during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire
… before trying his hand at some clay pigeon shooting at the outdoor activity centre (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Whinfell Quarry Gardens, Sheffield
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey  went to what is plausibly the only constituency in the country his party might gain from Labour on polling day: Sheffield Hallam (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey with an insect hotel during a visit to Whinfell Quarry Gardens, Sheffield
Sir Ed inspected an insect hotel during his trip to Whinfell Quarry Gardens in  Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alliance leader Naomi Long, centre, with the party’s Westminster candidates during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at a hotel in Belfast
Meanwhile, in Belfast, Alliance leader Naomi Long, centre, launched her party’s manifesto alongside Westminster parliamentary candidates (Liam McBurney/PA)
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater launches the party’s General Election manifesto
And in Edinburgh, Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater launched her party’s manifesto, proposing a wealth tax and an end to oil and gas companies advertising (Jane Barlow/PA)
