Charles and Camilla’s horse well beaten at Royal Ascot

The King and Queen’s hopes of a second Royal Ascot winner were dashed when their racehorse was well beaten on Ladies’ Day.

Charles and Camilla’s thoroughbred Gilded Water ran in the King George V Stakes, the same race that gave them their first victory at the famous Berkshire meet last year.

The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars as the King chatted to the couple’s racing adviser John Warren, and she bobbed up and down in anticipation when the horse was among the leaders.

The King, Queen (right) and racing adviser John Warren react during the King George V Stakes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But the couple watched as it was left behind and finished well down in the pack as Going the Distance crossed the line first.

Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot saw weird and wacky hats on display as racegoers added a touch of fun alongside the action on the turf.

The middle of racing week is a chance for punters to up the ante in the fashion stakes and put on a display of colour and creativity.

One racegoer had a replica owl, with its wings spread, as a hat while another wore a wide-brimmed lattice design she peered through, and one woman had a collection of children’s toys on a faux grassy bank as headwear.

Edward and Sophie were guests in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Gemma Mattison, 41, from Birmingham had a large red rose as a hat and said she wanted to make a statement on Ladies’ Day.

She said: “I always have a classic look when I come to Royal Ascot but this time I thought I’d go all out – it’s now or never. So I’ve come as an English rose.”

Milliner Vivienne Jenner was wearing the large brimmed lattice hat she designed and made: “It’s very lightweight as its made from wire work and the flowers are made of feathers, so it’s very easy to wear.”

Zara and Mike Tindall pose for a photo in the parade ring (Yui Mok/PA)

She joked: “I can just bash everyone out of the way.”

The King and Queen, who took on Queen Elizabeth II’s racing horses, invited members of the royal family and close friends to the royal box to enjoy the racing and the feature event of the week, the Gold Cup.

Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were among the royal party alongside Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

The Duchess of Edinburgh shares a laugh with jockey Frankie Dettori (John Walton/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were been invited as were Princess Margaret’s children, the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto.

Among the celebrities presenting prizes, were actress Celia Imrie, Blackadder star Tim McInnerny and property expert and TV presenter Sarah Beeny.

Imrie, who first came to Royal Ascot as a 17-year-old, described the Berkshire meet as “the best day out”.