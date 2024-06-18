Real Madrid security staff member ‘put hands round throat’ of steward

A member of Real Madrid’s security staff allegedly put her hands around the throat of a steward at Wembley Stadium, a court has heard.

Maria Hernandez, 52, is charged with assaulting Charis Cuthbert during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

According to the Daily Mirror, a dispute arose when stadium staff would not allow some players’ family members on to the pitch to celebrate after Real Madrid won.

In a hearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Katie Weiss said Ms Hernandez “put her hands around his [Mr Cuthbert’s] throat”.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Hernandez had allegedly “assaulted a steward during an altercation”.

Hernandez did not appear at the hearing.

District judge Mark Studdert adjourned the case to July 9 to allow for relevant material to be reviewed.

Hernandez, of Madrid, Spain, was charged by the Met with common assault on June 4.

She was granted unconditional bail.