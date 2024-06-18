Man arrested over death of 12-year-old as hunt for second suspect continues

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a schoolboy who was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.

West Midlands Police said officers are continuing to search for Dolars Aleksanders, also 21, after a black BMW, believed to contain four men, struck 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Coventry.

Coventry City fan Keaton was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash in Radford Road at about 4.30pm last Friday.

Police are trying to trace Dolars Aleksanders in connection with the fatal crash (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police said on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man had been detained at an address in Coventry at about 4am on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody and officers are still appealing for the public’s help in finding Aleksanders, who is also wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Inspector Sam Lewis, of the West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe there were four people in the car at the time, and we are working hard to understand their involvement in the night’s tragic events.

Football fan Keaton Slater was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Radford Road, Coventry (Family handout/West Midlands Police/PA)

“One of those is being treated as a witness, while another has been voluntarily interviewed and released under investigation.

“We believe the man in custody today was also in the car, as was Dolars Alexsanders.

“We continue to support Keaton’s family at this time, and they and the officers have been touched by the huge outpouring of support there has been since Friday.

Floral tributes left for 12-year-old Keaton Slater beside Radford Road in Coventry (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Our efforts remain focused on finding and arresting Dolars Alexsanders. I’d ask for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch with us right away on 999 and do the right thing.”

A BMW vehicle found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley is being forensically examined.

Anyone with further information is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting log 3407 of June 14.