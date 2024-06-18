63-year-old handed restraining order after stalking TV presenter Fern Britton

A 63-year-old man has been given a 10-year restraining order for stalking TV presenter Fern Britton by sending her flowers and staying in the cottage that she rented out in Cornwall.

James Haviland, of Great Oaks Chase, Chineham, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to stalking the former Celebrity Big Brother star without causing fear, alarm or distress, between November 20, 2021 and September 16, 2023, in the Wadebridge area.

He stayed in Ms Britton’s property for a week in September 2023, and made a further booking to stay there for another week in November of that year.

Television presenter Fern Britton (Ian West/PA)

Haviland also stayed in the same village on three occasions between February and November 2022.

He also sent “unwanted” flowers to Ms Britton on three occasions, twice with a card, between November 2021 and July 2023 – and he also made an unfinished further order for flowers in June 2022.

Sentencing Haviland at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Stephen Apted said he had caused the former This Morning presenter “distress and anxiety” by his “prolonged campaign” of stalking.

As well as the restraining order, the defendant was handed a 12-month community order which requires him to complete 12 rehabilitation sessions and 150 hours of unpaid work – and he was told to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.