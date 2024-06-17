Three arrested after boy, 16, killed by falling tree

A 16-year-old boy has died after being injured by a falling tree.

Nottinghamshire Police said two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death on Saturday.

Officers were called to Rotherham Baulk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, on Saturday at 11.21am after reports a boy had been seriously hurt.

Police and paramedics attended but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three people arrested are in police custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family.

“They have asked for privacy at this most difficult time.

“The family are being supported by specially-trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened.”

Detectives have called for anyone with information, including witnesses and those who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage, to please get in touch.