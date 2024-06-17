In Pictures: Sunak and Starmer at opposite ends of UK as Farage launches plans

Nigel Farage headed to South Wales on Monday to launch the Reform election manifesto, which he described as a “serious plan to reshape the way our country is run”.

Reform chose to unveil its election document, titled Our Contract With You, in a run-down community centre in Merthyr Tydfil, as the party sought to drive home “exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage launched Our Contract With You in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Party chairman Richard Tice, left, also attended the launch event (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Farage said his party pledged to tackle the ‘population explosion’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves was highlighting Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicked off a week of campaigning on the economy.

The shadow chancellor was hosting members of her British infrastructure council on Monday morning.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, centre right, met business leaders in central London on Monday as she set out Labour’s plans to bring investment back to Britain (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Reeves, left, and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer caught up later on a train to Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir and Ms Reeves held a Q&A with workers at Ocean Gate container terminal at Southampton docks (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak insisted the Tories could still win the General Election after Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said a Conservative victory was unlikely.

Speaking during a visit to a Centrica gas rig, the Prime Minister said: “There’s still two-and-a-half weeks to go in this election, I’m fighting hard for every vote because I believe we can win.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho, right, were given a tour of a gas platform in the North Sea (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Sunak, centre, was shown around by Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea, left (Leon Neal/PA)

The Prime Minister also spoke with Rough 47/3B Bravo crew members in the canteen during his visit (Leon Neal/PA)

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey continued his campaigning with a trip to the Devonshire seaside on Monday.

His party is proposing an expansion of fuel duty relief for rural motorists to 20 new areas, including Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria and Shropshire.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey built sandcastles with children at Broadsands Beach, in Paignton, Devon (Will Durrant/PA)