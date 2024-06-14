Head of school of nursing ‘blown away’ by OBE honour

The head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University in Belfast has become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Professor Donna Fitzsimons said she was “genuinely blown away” after learning about the honour.

She is being recognised for services to healthcare and education.

Professor Fitzsimons said: “I am genuinely blown away to receive this great honour.

“Throughout my nursing career in the health service and university setting, I have always considered it a privilege to care for people and to advocate for their needs through my own clinical practice, education, research or policy making.

“Doing a job you love to the best of your ability never feels like work, so this really is amazing.”