Return to EU ‘next best thing’ to Scotland winning Euros, says Swinney

Returning to the European Union as an independent country is the “next best thing” to Scotland getting to the final of Euro 2024, First Minister John Swinney has said.

The men’s football team take on Germany in the opener of the tournament in Munich on Friday, with Mr Swinney due to be cheering them on from the stands.

Before leaving for the game, Mr Swinney unveiled an SNP election billboard in Edinburgh which features the slogan “Scotland back in Europe. As we should be. Good luck to the boys.”

The First Minister said: “Tomorrow, Scotland will be back in Europe – as we should be.

“I have every confidence that we can go all the way to the final of Euro 2024.

“But on the off chance that Scotland don’t win the Euros, the SNP is offering Scotland the next best thing – a permanent route back into Europe as an independent nation.”