Fact check: GDP per capita rose in the first quarter of 2024

In the ITV Election Debate on June 13, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has fallen for the last six quarters in a row.

Mr Farage said: “GDP, wealth per capita, has fallen for the last six consecutive quarters.”

Evaluation

GDP per capita increased in the first quarter of this year. That rise put an end to a seven-month falling streak.

The facts

In the first quarter of 2024, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows GDP per capita rose to £8,281 from £8,249 in the previous quarter.

Before that, it had shrunk every quarter since the first quarter of 2022 when it was £8,393.

Links

ONS – Gross domestic product (Average) per head (archived)