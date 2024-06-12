What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Wednesday:

– A grilling in Grimsby

This evening Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir will both face questions as part of a Sky News leaders special taking place in Grimsby.

Neither the Prime Minister or the Labour leader will want to flop as they answer questions from journalist Beth Rigby and the studio audience.

Prior to the live broadcast, Mr Sunak is expected to be out campaigning in North East Lincolnshire following the launch of the Tories’ manifesto on Tuesday, which proposed to halve immigration and tax cuts totalling £17.2 billion.

– Potholes, be gone

Meanwhile, Sir Keir will be championing Labour’s pledge to spend £380 million fixing one million potholes every year.

The leader will visit the North East alongside shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, who has accused the Tories of failing drivers, adding that Labour is the only party “truly on the side of drivers”.

Under the proposals, Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whale Hill Primary School in Eston, Middlesbrough (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.

– So long, farewell Ofwat

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be championing the party’s plans for a new clean water authority to replace Ofwat as he pays a visit to the West Midlands and the Home Counties.

The party has promised to “end the sewage scandal” by transforming water firms into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks stop, and replacing Ofwat with a new regulator.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey (Lucy North/PA)

– Greens hit the wealthy with taxes

The Green Party will pledge to raise taxes for the wealthiest in society and mend “broken Britain” in its election manifesto.

A tax on multimillionaires and billionaires will be used to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy, the party said.

Ahead of the manifesto launch in Brighton and Hove, the party’s co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the party intends to change the “conspiracy of silence” on taxes by creating a fairer system and asking those “with the broadest shoulders to pay more”.