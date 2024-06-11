Express & Star
In Pictures: Sunak tries to regain pole position with manifesto launch

Sir Keir Starmer met some future voters, Sir Ed Davey petted a dog and Nigel Farage dodged another drink thrown at him.

Published
Rishi Sunak with his tongue out about to sip from a glass of water during his speech

Rishi Sunak tried to regain pole position on the election campaign trail on Tuesday as he launched the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone racetrack, home of the British Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer went back to school in Middlesbrough, Ed Davey found a new friend in a candidate’s guide dog, and Nigel Farage dodged a cup of coffee thrown at his bus in Barnsley.

Rishi Sunak in a suit and his wife Akshata Murty in a yellow dress surrounded by campaigners holding 'vote Conservative' signs
Rishi Sunak in a suit and his wife Akshata Murty in a yellow dress surrounded by campaigners holding ‘vote Conservative’ signs (James Manning/PA)
A tightly framed image of Rishi Sunak framed by the edge of a viewfinder on a TV camera during his speech with a Rec symbol above his head
Mr Sunak captured through the viewfinder of a video camera as he outlined key points of the manifesto (James Manning/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps looks pensive surrounded by applauding Cabinet ministers during Rishi Sunak's speech
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps looks pensive as he listens to Mr Sunak’s speech (James Manning/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was driving home his party’s message on education at a school in Middlesbrough.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and Sir Keir Starmer sit either side of a young blond boy in school uniform sitting at a low desk in a classroom
Sir Keir and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (left) met future voters when they visited Whale Hill Primary School in Eston (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer squeezes toothpaste onto a piece of paper while a young girl holding a toothbrush points at him during a General Election campaign event
Brushing up on his people skills: Sir Keir helped the pupils during a lesson on oral hygiene, demonstrating the right amount of toothpaste to squeeze out (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was forced to take evasive action during his visit to Barnsley.

Nigel Farage flinches on the top of a bus
Something was thrown towards Mr Farage as he rode on an open-top bus during his visit to Barnsley in South Yorkshire, but missed the Reform UK leader (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man in a red hoodie with his arms outstretched behind a metal fence, clutching a coffee cup in his right hand
A possible suspect was seen with a cup in hand in the crowd (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nigel Farage holds his hand out in a nail salon while a woman in a grey hoodie and black rubber glove paints his finger while a camera takes his picture
Earlier, Mr Farage had a nail painted when he stopped at On The Lash beauty salon, in Hoyland (Danny Lawson/PA)

In the South West, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey steered his campaign on to disability issues.

Ed Davey holds the paw of a guide dog as he pats its head watched by a man in an orange jacket and flat cap
Sir Ed met Jenny, a guide dog belonging to parliamentary candidate for Torbay Steve Darling (left) (Ben Birchall/PA)
Lib Dem candidate Steve Darling and party leader Ed Davey on board the Disabled Sailing Association boat DS Freedom and waving from the stern
Sir Ed also joined Mr Darling on board the Disabled Sailing Association boat DS Freedom during a visit to Torquay Harbour (Ben Birchall/PA)

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross went behind the scenes of the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in a blue construction jacket and hard hat during a visit to the Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, which is undergoing refurbishment
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a visit to the King’s Theatre, Edinburgh, which is undergoing refurbishment (Jane Barlow/PA)
