‘Hardest Geezer’ to run to Germany to support England in Euro 2024 campaign

Charity fundraiser Russ Cook has said he is “buzzing to be back on the road again” as he announced he will be running to Germany to support England in their Euro 2024 campaign.

The 27-year-old, known as the Hardest Geezer, will be setting off from Wembley Stadium on foot on Tuesday in a bid to reach the city of Gelsenkirchen in western Germany by Sunday – in time to see England take on their opening fixture against Serbia.

Following the 352-mile run, Mr Cook will then run from city to city to follow Gareth Southgate and the England team throughout the tournament.

‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook took part in the TCS London Marathon in April (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mr Cook, who completed a mammoth African trek from Cape Town to Tunisia in April, said: “I am buzzing to be back on the road again.

“It’s going to be a race against the clock, but I’m determined to support Gareth and the boys.

“If people spot me along the way please feel free to give me a wave or even run alongside me for a while.”

Mr Cook will be sponsored in his venture by Sports Direct and retro shirt brand Score Draw, donating his sponsorship to The Running Charity – which supports young people who are homeless or have complex needs.

Along the way, he will be recording regular video updates to keep the public up to date with his progress through social media.