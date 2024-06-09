What the papers say – May 9

The search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley on the Greek island of Symi features alongside campaigning for the General Election on Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday People and Mail on Sunday report Mr Mosley’s wife saying her family “will not lose hope” in the search.

The Sunday Telegraph reports a Tory manifesto pledge for net zero targets must consider the effect on households.

The Sunday Times focuses on Labour’s manifesto, which it says will include a “cast-iron” pledge not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT.

The Sunday Express features an interview with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage who declares “we are the real opposition now”.

The Observer says Labour will establish 80 new rape courts across England and Wales to fast-track cases as a part of a plan to tackle violence against women and girls.

The Sunday Mirror leads with words from the Princess of Wales who said she hopes to return to public duties “soon”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a mother called her baby boy Lucifer.