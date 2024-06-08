What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Saturday:

– In Westminster

It is a case of “nobody’s home” in the Houses of Parliament but expect to see protesters in central London.

The National March for Gaza will begin at Russell Square shortly after midday and travel along the Strand and Whitehall to reach the Palace of Westminster.

(PA Graphics)

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Friday confirmed recognition of Palestinian statehood as part of a Middle East peace process would feature in his party’s manifesto.

– Conservative candidates hit the road

The Conservatives are hitting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home turf, so expect to see the big blue battle bus somewhere in Yorkshire.

The party previewed its “Backing Drivers Bill” overnight, which Transport Secretary Mark Harper said would support drivers “in the face of Labour politicians desperate to tax them off the roads” – banning Wales-style blanket 20mph limits and reversing the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion from inner into outer London.

– Back down south

In Essex, the Conservatives are formally launching their Basildon and Billericay candidate.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden is hoping to win a seat in Essex (James Manning/PA)

It is the party’s chairman Richard Holden who used to represent North West Durham. The drive from Crook in his previous constituency to Basildon is more than 260 miles.

Councillor Phil Turner, deputy chairman of the local Conservative Association, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he expected a “full-on rebellion” but instead Mr Holden “won over the executive”.

– Small businesses on Saturday

Labour has pledged to “pull up the shutters” for small businesses and will unveil a series of policies to attract entrepreneurs.

Among its pledges are a business rates overhaul, a plan to accelerate the establishment of banking hubs, and an antisocial behaviour crackdown to “revitalise” high streets.

– Escape to the countryside

The Liberal Democrats would plough £50 million a year into maintaining three new national parks, according to its weekend policy launch.

Among its suggested areas are the Chilterns in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, the Surrey Hills, or the Mendips or Quantocks in Somerset.