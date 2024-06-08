Swinney: Sunak’s D-Day move ‘completely destroyed’ his credibility

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has “completely destroyed” his credibility by leaving D-Day commemorations early, John Swinney has said.

The Prime Minister came under fire for leaving the 80th anniversary of events in Normandy early to record a TV election interview, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt describing it as “completely wrong”.

Scotland’s First Minister said Mr Sunak “deserted his duties as Prime Minister” and suggested voters will punish his Conservative Party at the General Election on July 4.

The SNP leader told journalists during a campaign event in Livingston: “I think Rishi Sunak’s credibility is completely destroyed by his departure from D-Day early and the insult he delivered to the veterans who had travelled to Normandy for that solemn occasion.

“It also, frankly, was a desertion of the international responsibilities of the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister, and especially the Conservative election campaign, is now utterly in tatters.”

Asked if Mr Sunak should consider his position, he said: “The Prime Minister has been totally and utterly damaged, and rendered useless by the actions he took in Normandy.”

He added that the party’s campaign was “over”, adding: “It’s finished for the Conservatives and it’s finished for Rishi Sunak.”

The Prime Minister apologised for leaving France early before the major international ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Allied landings.

However, he urged people not to politicise the event.

In his apology on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.

“This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.

“I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”