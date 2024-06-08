Rishi Sunak says violence has no place in politics as he wishes Danish PM well

The Prime Minister has said violence has no place in politics as he wished the Danish leader a swift recovery after a man assaulted her in central Copenhagen.

“Democracies must be free from intimidation and threats,” Rishi Sunak said in a post on X.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said he was “appalled” to hear about the assault on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Violence and intimidation of politicians must not be tolerated,” he added.

“My thoughts are with Prime Minister Frederiksen during this time.”

She suffered minor whiplash in the assault but is otherwise well.

Danish police confirmed a 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday.

He will appear for a pre-trial custody hearing at Copenhagen District Court in connection with the incident.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)

Local media said a man had forcefully walked towards Ms Frederiksen and pushed her as she passed Kultorvet Square, one of Copenhagen’s main piazzas.

Politicians in the Scandinavian country and abroad condemned the reported assault.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, said he was shocked to hear what happened to Ms Frederiksen, who he called a friend.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said “an attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy”, while Charles Michel, president of the European Council, condemned the “cowardly act of aggression”.

European Union parliamentary elections are under way in Denmark and the rest of the 27-nation bloc and will conclude on Sunday.