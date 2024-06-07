What the papers say – June 7

The Friday papers are led by tributes to those who served during the Normandy invasion as two emotional days of commemoration come to a close.

The Daily Express and The Sun lead with comments from King Charles, who praised Britain’s ex-servicemen for their “bravery and sacrifice” during the 1944 beach invasion.

“In the footsteps of heroes” is the headline of The Telegraph, while Metro carries the words: “We will remember them.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the ceremony early in order to film an interview with ITV.

Elsewhere, the i says Reform UK has experienced a surge in the polls since unveiling Nigel Farage as its new leader.

The Daily Mail says a search is underway on the Greek island of Symi for missing TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley.

The Guardian reports the Conservative Party is facing questions over its decision to keep millions of pounds of donations from major donor Frank Hester, following a series of allegations from a former employee.

The Green Party is also under pressure after candidates shared “antisemitic” slurs and conspiracy theories online, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with the European Central Bank cutting interest rates for the first time in five years.

And the Daily Star calls a man named Nigel “a legend” for his comments about politicians.