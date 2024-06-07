Voters urged to ‘shake off’ Tories as Scottish minister channels Taylor Swift

A senior SNP politician has used Taylor Swift’s concerts in Edinburgh to urge voters to “shake off” the Tories at the General Election.

Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville used puns from the American singer’s back catalogue to take aim at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, branding the latter a “Blank Space”.

The singer is kicking off the UK leg of her Eras Tour at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday.

Referencing Swift’s music, Ms Somerville said: “Voters know ‘All Too Well’ how damaging this Tory Government has been for our economy and public services.

Taylor Swift will play three concerts at Murrayfield this weekend (PA)

“On July 4, Scotland can ‘Shake It Off’ by voting SNP to boot the Tories out and put Scotland’s interests first.

“Rishi Sunak and ‘Blank Space’ Starmer offer ‘Sweet Nothing’ to Scotland, aside from the ‘Bad Blood’ of even deeper cuts, the ‘End Game’ of a hard Brexit and creeping NHS privatisation.

“There’s no question that the Tories are out of ‘Style’ in Scotland – and as the main challengers in every Tory-held seat, only a vote for the SNP can send Sunak packing in his ‘Getaway Car’ with a clear message that ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.”

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “If voters in key seats up and down Scotland unite around the Scottish Conservatives on July 4th, then they can ensure it will be a ‘Cruel Summer’ for John Swinney and the SNP.”

Labour has been asked for comment.