Train service named The Flying Swiftie ahead of Edinburgh concerts

A train service to Edinburgh has been named to celebrate the first UK concerts of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

LNER said Friday’s 10am departure from London King’s Cross to the Scottish capital is called The Flying Swiftie.

Thousands of the US singer’s fans – known as Swifties – are travelling by train to see her perform the first of three gigs at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday night.

Taylor Swift is playing three nights in Edinburgh from Friday (PA)

Passengers are being advised to reserve seats as trains will be very busy.

LNER communications director Stuart Thomas said: “We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the tour arriving in the UK and so our special Flying Swiftie service will say ‘So Long, London’ at 10am – packed with fans heading for the first night in Edinburgh.”

As of 9am on Friday, train operators LNER, Lumo, TransPennine Express and ScotRail were reporting a “good service” on their Edinburgh routes.

Other named LNER services include The Flying Scotsman, Highland Chieftan and Carolean Express.