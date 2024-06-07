Express & Star
Close

In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

Labour politicians opted for high-vis during visits to a building site and a port.

Published
SNP leader John Swinney, with parliamentary candidate Chris Stephens, holds a ladle of bright yellow curry over a plate in the kitchens during his visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara

The General Election campaign trail is heating up as SNP leader John Swinney dished up a tempting curry lunch in Glasgow and met Waspi campaigners dressed in suffragette colours of purple and green.

Meanwhile, as he faces a backlash for leaving Thursday’s D-Day anniversary events in Normandy early, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself with a much younger audience when he went back to school and joined pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer donned a hard hat and headed for a housing development in north-west London where he attempted to woo first-time buyers with the announcement of the party’s new Freedom to Buy scheme.

SNP leader John Swinney sits eating curry with his head covered while visiting a Sikh Gurdwara while behind him stand three men in turbans
SNP leader John Swinney stops for lunch during his visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara where he met members of the Sikh community (Andy Buchanan/PA)
A woman dressed in purple and wearing a hat with a purple band in front of purple banners calling for Waspi women to be compensated
The First Minister met campaigners from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group at Govan Cross (Andy Buchanan/PA)
John Swinney pictured between bronze heads on the Mary Balfour statue at Govan Cross
Mr Swinney pictured between the bronze heads of the Mary Balfour statue at Govan Cross honouring the Scottish political activist (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Rishi Sunak holds a hand up tentatively flanked by two school children including a girl waving her hand high
I know, miss! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak goes back to school and is quizzed along with pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse (Jacob King/PA)
A road sign reading Veterans Way with a blue Conservative Party campaign bus in the distance
The Conservative Party campaign bus was parked on Veterans Way on the day the Prime Minister apologised for leaving the D-Day memorial events early (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer in a hard hat and yellow high-vis jacket framed by a grey metal doorway
Can he fix it? Sir Keir Starmer launched Labour’s Freedom to Buy scheme in north-west London (James Manning/PA)
Angela Rayner wearing yellow high-vis jacket and a white hard hat and orange gloves stands in front of a building site with a crane overhead.
Sir Keir was joined by his deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who donned safety gloves as well as high-vis during the visit to the building site (James Manning/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in an orange work vest talks to two men in yellow high-vis in front of a large boat under a canopy
Also opting for bright work wear was Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his visit to the Port of Aberdeen (Michal Wachucik/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular