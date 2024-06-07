Dutch considering Eurovision participation in future after disqualification

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros has put its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest “under consideration” after its contestant Joost Klein was disqualified during the 2024 competition in Sweden.

Eurovision organisers are investigating the singing competition and have appointed an independent expert to look at the events in Malmo, which were mired in controversy, ahead of the contest heading to Switzerland in 2025 after singer Nemo won with The Code.

Dutch singer Klein was stopped from participating in the final with the song Europapa by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) over an “incident” where he was alleged to have made verbal threats to a female production worker.

Joost Klein performing Europapa for The Netherlands at the Second Semi-Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Alma Bengtsson/PA)

In a statement, Avrotros said: “The Eurovision Song Contest was created to connect countries and peoples through music and to encourage mutual brotherhood. This should be the starting point for the organisers and all participating countries.

“Until Avrotros is confident that structural adjustments will be made to the artists and their musical message back in the centre, we will keep participation in the song contest under consideration.”

The broadcaster says it “still (believes) that the disqualification” of Klein “was unnecessary and disproportionate” after Swedish Police Authority investigated the incident.

Local police previously said it would be heading to the local prosecutor to bring the case to court.

Avrotros said it will “cooperate” with the EBU’s review but thinks “a broader, more in-depth, and truly independent investigation is needed to address structural problems”.

The broadcaster said it was not only referring to the events in Malmo and the EBU but also the wider role of the management, rules procedures and the appeals process in the “event of complaints”.

It added that there is an “increased pressure on the artists and delegations in the run-up to and during the song contest” which “should be the subject of investigation by a recognised and independent research agency”.

The national broadcaster for Israel, Kan, claimed its delegation faced “an unprecedented display of hatred” from other countries and their entrants during the competition, when Eden Golan participated in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Kan was also criticised by contestants including Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, and alleged that the Israeli broadcaster broke a rule and incited “violence” against them.

Bambie also criticised the EBU’s handling of its complaints.

A previous statement from the EBU said: “The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) seeks to continuously improve its services and events.

“To further strengthen the Eurovision Song Contest, we have asked an independent expert to look at ESC 2024 in Malmo to share insights and learnings with the EBU’s governing bodies to support the continuous improvement of this global event.”