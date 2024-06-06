Tory candidate withdraws from election after ‘wholly inappropriate’ comments

A Conservative candidate has withdrawn from standing in the General Election following the discovery of “wholly inappropriate” comments on a fitness website.

Sam Trask, who was standing in the Bridgend constituency, made sexual comments about women on the MyFitnessPal website, according to The Mirror.

In a statement to the newspaper, Mr Trask described the remarks as “wholly inappropriate” and said he had decided to withdraw as a candidate.

Nominations for candidates for general election seats close at 4pm on Friday.

The Conservatives won the Bridgend seat from Labour in 2019, when Jamie Wallis – who previously said he would not stand in the constituency at this election – secured a majority of 1,157.

Mr Trask told The Mirror: “These comments were made a number of years ago, and I recognise they are wholly inappropriate. For that I apologise and have decided to withdraw as a candidate.”

Chris Elmore, Labour’s candidate for the Bridgend seat, called on the Conservative Party to re-vet candidates to ensure they were “fit to serve the public”.

Mr Elmore said: “These lurid revelations pose serious questions about the calibre of candidates the Tories have been forced to select.

“People here in Bridgend rightly expect better from their candidates for public office.

“With the deadline for nominations approaching, Rishi Sunak still has time to do the right thing and re-vet his candidates to make sure they are fit to serve the public in Parliament.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The Conservative Party does not condone these comments. We are looking into the matter.”