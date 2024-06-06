Recognition of Palestinian state in peace process expected in Labour manifesto

A pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood as part of any peace talks in the Middle East is expected to feature in Labour’s election manifesto.

Sir Keir Starmer will also commit to ensuring such a move is not vetoed by a neighbouring country, according to multiple reports.

The party leader said last month that he wanted to recognise a Palestinian state if he won power, but that this would need to come at the right time.

It comes after Labour faced setbacks in the local elections in some previously safe areas, particularly those with large Muslim populations, where candidates may have suffered as a result of Sir Keir’s stance on the Gaza war.

The Guardian, i, Mirror and Independent all reported that the policy document would include a commitment to recognise Palestinian statehood as part of the peace process, rather than part of a final peace deal.

Labour is gathering on Friday for its secretive Clause V meeting, at which senior party figures, union representatives and members hammer out the final version of its manifesto ahead of July 4.

The document will be based on the party’s five missions for government announced last year on the economy, the NHS, energy, education and planning reform.

Party pledges include the creation of GB Energy, a publicly owned green power company, 40,000 more NHS appointments a week and the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers to plug gaps in the workforce.

The details of the meeting – and the finer points of the document – are being closely guarded after 2017’s draft manifesto was leaked, but members are expected to gather on Friday morning in central London.

The manifesto is then expected to be officially launched on June 13.