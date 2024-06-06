Opinion poll round-up on day 15 of the election campaign

Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour continuing to enjoy a comfortable lead.

A poll by Ipsos, carried out by telephone from Friday May 31 to Tuesday June 4 among 1,014 British adults, puts Labour 20 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservatives 23%, Green 9%, Reform 9%, Liberal Democrats 8%, SNP 5%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

A more recent poll by YouGov, carried out online from Monday June 3 to Tuesday June 4 among 1,629 British adults, gives Labour a lead of 21 points.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservatives 19%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 7%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 6 puts Labour on 44%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 23%, followed by Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 5%.

These figures are broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 30, which were Labour 45%, Conservatives 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.