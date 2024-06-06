King and Queen open Churchill education centre close to Normandy memorial

The King and Queen have opened a new educational centre close to the British Normandy memorial in France.

Shortly after attending the nearby UK commemorative event, Charles and Camilla toured the Winston Churchill Centre for Education and Learning.

They were shown an exhibition gallery, curated by the Royal British Legion, telling the stories of those who fought on D-Day and in the Battle of Normandy.

Charles was heard remarking: “It’s extraordinary isn’t it?”

General Lord Dannatt with the King and Queen (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The King and Queen spoke to a number of people involved in the building of the centre, including sculptor David Williams-Ellis.

They then signed the visitor’s book, before departing.

The centre will also feature a purpose-built classroom to host school groups, teaching them how the landings were possible.

It will be open to the public from June 7 and entry will be free.

The opening was also attended by Rishi Sunak and General Lord Richard Dannatt, the chairman of the Normandy Memorial Trust.