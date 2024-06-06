In Pictures: Sun rises across Normandy beaches on D-Day 80th anniversary
Royals and world leaders are gathering with veterans in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on Thursday.
Commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings began on Thursday with a military piper playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in France in 1944.
At dawn eight decades after Allied troops came ashore under gunfire on five code-named beaches in Normandy — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — the day of remembrance started.