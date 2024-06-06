Hundreds of staff at two airports balloted for industrial action in pay row

Airport workers are to be balloted for industrial action ahead of the summer holidays after union members rejected a “miserable” pay offer.

Unite said around 300 ICTS Central Search members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have rejected a basic pay increase of 4% backdated to January, and a £500 one-off payment.

The union said it now has “no option” but to move towards initiating industrial action ballots ahead of the summer holiday rush.

Unite said ICTS Central Search employs around 220 workers at Glasgow and 100 at Aberdeen, who deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights.

Around 100 staff at Aberdeen Airport will be among those balloted for industrial action (Alamy/PA)

It said the workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have emphatically rejected ICTS’s miserable pay offer.

“The company is extremely profitable and it can easily afford to make a far better offer to our members.

“Unite will fully back our ICTS Central Search members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite boss Sharon Graham claimed ICTS Central Search can ‘easily afford’ a better pay deal (PA)

It comes after the union last week warned of potential security risks at Glasgow Airport involving ICTS Central Search workers, claiming there is under-staffing and that security staff are being denied contractual breaks.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for the aviation sector in Scotland, said: “ICTS Central Search workers undertake safety and security-critical tasks at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports. They deserve to be treated with respect.

“There should be a pay offer on the table which reflects the importance of their jobs. Without these workers the airports simply can’t operate.

“We now have no option but to move towards balloting around 300 members for industrial action ahead of the summer holiday rush.”

ICTS Central Search and AGS Airports have been approached for comment.