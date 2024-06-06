Express & Star
BBC apologises for ‘inappropriate comment’ during D-Day programme

An edited version of the programme has been uploaded to BBC iPlayer.

The BBC apologised for an 'inappropriate comment'

The BBC has apologised for an “inappropriate comment” that was captured during a programme commemorating D-Day.

D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen, which aired on June 5, was presented by Kirsty Young, from the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bayeux, France.

A clip from the live broadcast has been circulated on social media and features a voice that appears to say “French arseholes”.

A BBC spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise for an inappropriate comment that was captured during live coverage of the D-Day 80 event in Bayeux.”

The programme was presented by Kirsty Young
The programme was presented by Kirsty Young (Ian West/PA)

The PA news agency understands that the programme was unavailable on BBC iPlayer while editing took place, but is now back online.

The BBC’s D-Day coverage has included a special series of programmes this year, including an event held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, attended by the King and Queen on Thursday.

During a speech, the King paid tribute to the “remarkable wartime generation”, telling the audience: “It is with the most profound sense of gratitude that we remember them and all who served at that critical time.”

The day’s commemorations began in the early morning with a military piper at Gold Beach in Arromanches, who played a lament at sea at the exact moment of the invasion.

They followed an emotional ceremony in Portsmouth on Wednesday, where the King appeared to wipe away a tear during an event where he paid tribute to the “courage, resilience and solidarity” of veterans.

