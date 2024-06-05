What the papers say – June 5

The first leaders’ debate dominates the headlines, along with Nigel Farage being doused in milkshake while on the campaign trail.

The Prime Minister’s repeated accusations of tax hikes for all under a Labour government have taken the lead on the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express, and The Times.

The Daily Mail leads on “fiery Rishi”, claiming the Prime Minister came out “swinging” in the first of three debates in the general election campaign.

The Guardian summarises the topics discussed during the first debate: migration, the NHS, the cost of living, security, and increased taxes.

The i‘s splash describes the debate as an “ill-tempered contest” between the two leaders.

The Independent leads on Nigel Farage’s first day on the campaign trail and his vow to “replace the Tories” with a “revolution”.

The Metro also opted for a piece on Mr Farage after a woman threw a milkshake at the Reform UK leader as he left the Moon and Starfish pub.

Instead of politics, the Daily Mirror leads on British war veterans as the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings approaches.

Looking abroad, the Financial Times is focused on an entirely different election: Indian voters have caused an upset for prime minister Narendra Modi, with his party failing to reach a majority vote.

Lastly, scientists have claimed a recent uptick in orcas attacking boats is merely a case of “bored teenagers having fun”, as per the Daily Star.