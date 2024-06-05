Welsh First Minister could lose no confidence vote, Labour says

The Welsh First Minister could lose a vote of no confidence, with two Labour members of the Senedd “unwell”.

Welsh Conservatives tabled a motion of no confidence in Vaughan Gething, the leader of the Welsh Government, on Wednesday, following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and a series of rows involving the FM.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Vikki Howells MS, the chair of the Welsh Labour group, admitted Mr Gething could lose the vote because two Labour members are sick.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies said the Senedd has ‘no confidence’ in the Welsh First Minister (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Howells said she and the rest of the Welsh Labour group are behind Mr Gething and would not resign even if he lost.

She accused the Conservatives of refusing to “pair” with Labour members. Pairing is a process used in the UK and Welsh parliaments where when a member of one party cannot vote, a member of the opposition agrees to abstain as well.

She said: “The Tories knew that before they tabled this motion.

“As of yesterday, we have been told that they are refusing to pair with us.”

She added: “This is not a binding vote, bind votes are the votes cast at the ballot box in the Senedd election.

“No, he wouldn’t have to resign because he just won a democratic vote to be leader of Welsh Labour that was cast on a one member, one vote basis.”

Ms Howells branded the no-confidence vote a “gimmick” from the Conservatives and insisted the vote and concerns about Mr Gething were not being raised as an issue on the doorstep.

She added: “I can say that hand on heart that every single member who will be present in the chamber or voting online today will be voted in wholeheartedly with confidence in Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething, pictured with Sir Keir Starmer, said in the Senedd on Tuesday that he was ‘confident’ about winning the vote (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Howells declined to name the two members.

The no-confidence vote was always expected to be a close run for Mr Gething.

The opposition groups have 30 seats combined, the same number as Labour.

The LLwydd – presiding officers – do not normally vote, except in the event of a tie.

Mr Gething said in the Senedd on Tuesday that he was “confident” about winning the vote.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “According to Welsh Labour’s chair, the Senedd has no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

“The Welsh people have no confidence in Vaughan Gething.

“The only person left supporting Vaughan Gething is Keir Starmer.”

The Conservatives have insisted that the pairing system is not normally used for significant issues.