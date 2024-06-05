Teachers in Scotland reject latest pay offer

Scottish teachers have rejected the latest pay offer from councils.

The teachers’ panel of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) unanimously rejected the deal on Tuesday.

The initial offer from local authority body Cosla would see a 2% uplift from August this year and a further increase of 1% from May of next year.

The new pay offer’s implementation date, according to the SNCT, is August 1, with the panel calling for focused negotiations to resolve the issue.

Des Morris, joint chair of the panel, said the offer “simply does not begin to address the significant decline” in the value of teacher pay since 2008.

He said: “Worse than this, had this offer been accepted, the reality is that teachers’ pay would have been eroded further.

“The unanimous rejection of this unsatisfactory offer, by the SNCT teachers’ panel, sends a clear message to both Cosla and the Scottish Government that commitment and effort will be required to ensure that a pay settlement can be agreed by the August 1st implementation date previously agreed by all parties.

“The SNCT teachers’ panel remains committed to swift negotiations, however it is imperative that any settlement agreed must mark a step forward in restoring the pay of teachers across Scotland.”