Ross stands by Sunak’s £2,000 tax claim as Labour brands it a ‘lie’

Douglas Ross has said he stands by the Prime Minister’s claim that a Labour government would raise taxes by £2,000 while Sir Keir Starmer’s party calls it a “lie”.

The Scottish Conservative leader said Sir Keir had not been “agile” enough to properly dispute the figure during Tuesday-night’s debate.

Rishi Sunak repeatedly voiced the claim during his ITV head-to-head debate with Sir Keir, saying “independent Treasury officials” have costed Labour’s policies “and they amount to a £2,000 tax rise for everyone”.

On Wednesday morning, it emerged that a senior Treasury official had reminded ministers not to say civil servants were behind their claim about Labour’s policies.

Mr Ross visited the Oil States International plant in West Lothian, which manufactures components for the offshore industry, as he sought to highlight the Tories’ commitment to the sector.

Asked by the PA news agency if he stood by the claim, he said: “Yes, Labour will put up people’s taxes and it’s not just the Prime Minister saying that, Keir Starmer didn’t refute it.

“He didn’t come back during the debate and say they wouldn’t.”

When it was put to him that Labour are strongly disputing the claim, Mr Ross said: “It’s interesting he didn’t do it during the debate.

“If he can’t be agile during a debate and refute it at the time, that tells you the story.

“That tells you that Labour will put up taxes on hardworking people here in Scotland and across the UK.

Ian Murray said the Prime Minister had resorted to ‘made-up figures’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“In contrast, you’ve got the Conservatives reducing taxes.”

The Scottish Conservative leader said the £2,000 figure came from special advisers working with ministers.

Shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray said: “Rishi Sunak is a liar who has resorted to using made-up figures to try and revive his flagging campaign.

“This is a sign of how chaotic and desperate the Tory campaign has become.

“The Tories have hiked tax 26 times and made £71 billion worth of unfunded promises – the only person putting public finances at risk is Rishi Sunak.

“Labour will treat public money with respect and we will not hike income tax, national insurance or VAT.”