Nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition after Hackney shooting

A nine-year-old girl remains in hospital fighting for her life a week after a shooting in Hackney, police have said.

Detectives are investigating a potential link to Turkish “organised criminal networks”.

The youngster was eating dinner at a restaurant with her family when a lone motorcyclist fired “a number of shots” towards the building on Kingsland Road, east London, at around 9.20pm last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police attended the scene in Kingsland Road, Hackney (James Manning/PA)

It added that three men sitting outside the restaurant – aged 37, 42 and 44 – were also shot and have since been discharged from hospital.

The force has reiterated its appeal for information from Turkish and Kurdish communities.

Officers from the Met’s Turkish Police Association and specialist firearms officers have been deployed to “provide reassurance and a visible presence” in the area.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, local policing lead for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “We will always be directed by the evidence and a critical line of enquiry has been the potential link to Turkish-originating organised criminal networks.

“Sadly, a nine-year-old girl who was simply having dinner with her family is now in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

“It is therefore important we find out the details of the individual who carried out this horrific attack and those involved in the planning.

A lone motorcyclist fired ‘a number of shots’ towards the building during the incident (James Manning/PA)

“You might be a friend, partner or a family member of someone that you suspect may be involved.

“I urge you to search your heart to understand if your loyalty to friends or associates extends to covering up for an innocent child being shot.

“It is very clear that this attack has had a devastating impact on the family.

“On their behalf we ask that their privacy is respected in such difficult circumstances.”

Police issued an image of the motorbike used during the shooting (The Metropolitan Police/PA)

He said the girl remained in a critical condition and that her family was being supported by specialist liaison officers.

The motorcyclist was driving a Ducati Monster with a white body, red chassis and red wheels, the Met said.

It was stolen from a Wembley property in 2021 and had the registration plates DP21 OXY at the time of the shooting, it added.

Mr Conway said: “The incident has left the residents of Hackney, and the wider Turkish and Kurdish communities shocked and appalled.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving a Ducati Monster (The Metropolitan Police/PA)

“In addition to my direct appeal to those involved in the wider issues, I would also ask that anyone from these communities who may have information about the shooting or the events leading up to it, to please come forward and speak to police.

“We are also reissuing two images of the suspect motorbike and want to hear from anyone who might recognise it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from you if you saw this motorbike on the day of the incident.

“Or if perhaps you saw it being parked up in a driveway or any other specific locations.”